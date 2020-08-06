Everything Samsung launched at Galaxy Unpacked 2020

As anticipated, South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung unveiled a plethora of devices such as premium phones to flagship tablets, watches, and earbuds.

The new Galaxy Note20 series comes in two variants-- a generic Galaxy Note20 and the top-end Galaxy Note20 Ultra. They both share the same design language but differ in some aspects.

They boast Infinity-O display and also gorgeous unibody design language, but the Note20 Ultra boasts premium metal-based case with glass cover. Whereas the standard Note20 features a polycarbonate shell on the back.

On the front, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra boasts a 6.9-inch edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (3088x1440p) with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield, pixel density of 496ppi (pixels per inch) HDR10+ certified and 120Hz refresh rate.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Note20 features a 6.7-inch flat full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display (2400x1080p) with pixel density of 393ppi and HDR10+ certified.

Both come with an in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and depending on the region of sale, they feature Samsung's in-house silicon Exynos 990 series, but this model will be limited to Europe, India, and select global regions. In other markets such as the US, China, the Galaxy Note20 series is almost confirmed to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 or the latest 865+ series processor.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra comes with a triple camera module-- 12MP Ultra Wide Camera (with Pixel size: 1.4μm, FOV: Field-Of-View- 120-degree, f/2.2 aperture + 108MP Wide-angle Camera (with PDAF, OIS, Pixel size: 0.8μm, FOV: 79˚, f/1.8, 1/1.33-inch image sensor size) + 12MP Telephoto Camera (with Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 20-degree, f/3.0) with Space Zoom- 5x Optical Zoom, up to 50x Super-Resolution Zoom, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and Tracking AF (Auto Focus).



The new Galaxy Note20 and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra. Credit: Samsung



On the other hand, the Galaxy Note20 houses triple-camera module-- 12MP Ultra Wide Camera (with Pixel size: 1.4μm, FOV: 120-degree,. f/2.2) +12MP Wide-angle Camera( with Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, Pixel size: 1.8μm, FOV: 79-degree, f/1.8, 1/1.76-inch image sensor size) +64MP Telephoto Camera (with Pixel size: 0.8μm, FOV: 76-degree, f/2.0) with Space Zoom, 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom, Up to 30x Super-Resolution Zoom, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and Tracking AF.

Both the Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20 feature 10MP front selfie camera with Dual Pixel AF, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80-degree, and f/2.2.



The new Galaxy Note20 series. Credit: Samsung



The Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra come with 4,300mAh and 4,500mAh batteries, respectively. They both support improved wireless charging speeds with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and USB PD 3.0 (PPS) certified Fast Charging for wired charging (AFC and QC2.0 compatible).

The S Pen comes with the Galaxy Note20 is said to offer lifelike precision promising more accuracy and responsiveness. It also comes with five new Anywhere actions make touchless navigation of the device – like returning to the home screen or taking a screenshot – as simple as a flick of the wrist.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 prices start at $999.9 (for 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage) and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra (12GB RAM) will be offered in two storages 128GB and 512GB for $1,299.99 and $1,449.99, respectively. Both will go on sale in select markets from August 21 onwards. However, the 5G variants will be released in select markets, where the infrastructure in place to support high-speed internet.

Colours

Galaxy Note20: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, Mystic Gray

Galaxy Note20 Ultra: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series:

Samsung's new Galaxy tablet series comes in two variants-- a standard Galaxy Tab S7 (with 11-inch 2560x1600(WQXGA) LTPS TFT, up to 120Hz refresh rate and 8,000mAh battery) and Tab S7+ (with 12.4-inch 2800x1752(WQXGA+) Super AMOLED, up to 120Hz and 10,090mAh cell)

Except for the screen sizes and battery capacity, both the variants have pretty much the same design and internal hardware.



The new Galaxy Tab S7 series. Credit: Samsung



They come with dual camera-- 13MP (Main) + 5MP (Ultra Wide) + LED Flash and an 8MP front camera, 7nm class 3.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, 6GB + 128GB /8GB +256GB ( up to 1TB via microSD), Type C USB 3.2 Gen 1 and Quad Speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos.

The Galaxy Tab S7 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, whereas the Tab S7+ features an in-screen biometric sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 prices start at $649.99 and $849.99, respectively, and go on sale on August 21. However, the 5G variants will be released in select markets, where the infrastructure in place to support high-speed internet.

Colour options:

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ : Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze

Also, Samsung and Microsoft have struck a deal to offer the Xbox game pass subscription with the new Galaxy devices.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Note20 series and Galaxy Tab S7 series come with advanced Dex support, wherein the former can connect to any Microsoft Windows-powered PC wirelessly.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

The new Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with two edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less Infinity-O Displays. The Cover Screen is 6.2-inch super AMOLED and inside, it has massive 7.6-inch Ultra Thin Dynamic AMOLED.

Also, the company says that it has learned a lot of lessons from the first generation Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip, and based on feedback, it has incorporated a lot of improvements in the new Galaxy Z Fold 2. The latter has undergone more durability tests and will fare well with daily wear-and-tear tests in the lab.



The new Galaxy Z Fold 2. Credit: Samsung



Under-the-hood, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and will be available with the same chipset across global markets. It backed by Android 10 OS, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W charger.

On the front (on both cover and inside screens), it comes with 10 MP sensors and f/2.2 fixed-focus lenses. It features primary triple camera-- 12MP main (with OIS, f/1.8) + 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP telephoto lens.

However, the company declined to reveal the price of Galaxy Z Fold 2 and will be announced in the first week of September. However, the 5G variant will be released in select markets, where the infrastructure is in place to support high-speed internet.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The new Galaxy Watch 3 is said to come with premium materials and a slimmed-down version of the popular rotating bezel.



The new Galaxy Watch 3 series. Credit: Samsung



With the Blood oxygen feature, users can measure and track oxygen saturation over time, for fitness and wellness purposes. The new Samsung Health Monitor app on Galaxy Watch 3 offers cuff-less blood pressure and electrocardiogram measurements, available in markets where these features have been authorized. When a potential fall is detected, the user's location will be sent immediately to pre-designated contacts.

Running Analysis will help the user run better, improve form, and prevent injuries, while VO2 max follows the cardio progress to provide insight into oxygen consumption. For those who want to stay fit while being at home, Samsung Health provides more than 120 different home training programmes.

The Galaxy Watch 3 series will be available in41mm and 45mm options for $400 and $430, respectively, and go on sale from August 6 onwards.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

The Galaxy Buds Live earbuds the charging case is made of recycled materials.



The new Galaxy Buds Live. Credit: Samsung



Samsung's new earbuds boast AKG’s sound expertise with a bigger, 12mm speaker along with a bass duct and audio sounds deep. The Galaxy Buds Live comes with three microphones and Voice Pickup Unit.

These earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation for open type bringing the best of both: live and spacious sound quality. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live costs $169.99.