Face blindness: all about Shenaz Treasury's unusual condition

On Tuesday, actor and travel vlogger Shenaz Treasury shared on her Instagram stories that she has been diagnosed with a condition called prosopagnosia.

"I have been diagnosed with prosopagnosia 2. Now, I understand why I've never been able to put faces together. It's a cognitive disorder. I always felt ashamed that I can't recognise faces. I recognise voices," wrote Treasury.

What is prosopagnosia?

Prosopagnosia, also known as face blindness, is a cognitive disorder where one cannot recognise the faces of people, including even their own and those close to them.

The two per cent of the population that develops this cognitive ailment develop social anxiety and find it strenuous to cope with the condition. They use strategies such as remembering mannerisms and the shape and complexion of face.

"When someone gets a haircut, you may not recognise them when you see them again. Many people with face blindness use hair as a way to remember people. When a person's hair changes, that memory cue is lost," said Treasury.

Why does it happen?

According to Dr Kaustubh Mahajan, Consultant Neurologist of Fortis Associate- SL Raheja Hospital, "This disorder is caused due to a block in the brain or injury that caused damage or even because of abnormalities. A part of the temporal lobe is affected that is used for facial memory and perception."

Recently Hollywood actor Brad Pitt also revealed in an interview with a men's magazine that he has difficulty recognising faces. While he had not been diagnosed with prosopagnosia yet, Pitt said he feared that he had the condition.

What are the common symptoms of prosopagnosia?

According to Mahajan, someone affected with minor face blindness might find it challenging to identify or even differentiate between faces they know against those they have never seen. "Those with moderate to severe prosopagnosia may not recognise the faces of their family members, co-workers, neighbours and those they see regularly," said Mahajan. "When you see or meet someone, you try to remember their distinctive feature rather than their face."

Treatment

While there is no specific treatment for the disease, in some cases, if it is caused by a clot in the brain or an injury that can be reversed, there are chances that the condition will also go away.

Others can enrol in special training programs to help one recognise faces with the help of voices, a specific feature of their face or a tattoo on their body.

Counselling is essential as patients may be suffering from depression and anxiety.