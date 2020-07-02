Facebook Avatar comes to India; here's how to create one for yourself

Facebook has just released its new Avatar feature in India, following its release in the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Canada. Bid adieu to limiting your comments and posts to just emojis. Now, you can spice them up with personalised cartoon versions of yourself. Similar to Snapchat’s Bitmoji and Apple’s Memoji, Avatar is now available on both Android as well as iOS platforms.

Here’s how you can create your very own digital mini-me with the help of 6 simple steps:

Step 1. Open the Facebook app on your Android or iOS device, making sure that the app has been updated to its latest version. Click on the three horizontal lines present on the right side of your screen. If you are using an Android device, the lines can be found at the top right of the screen, whereas for iOS devices they are located on the bottom right corner.

Step 2. Scroll to the bottom of the Menu and select the See More option.

Step 3. Select Avatars.

Step 4. After the screen has loaded, you can start to build your personalized Avatar, kicking off the process with the selection of skin tone.

Step 5. Further customize your Avatar with hairstyle, face shape, eye colour and more.

Step 6. Once your Avatar has been designed to your liking, finish up the process by clicking on Done.

Step 7. Select a trendy pose for your Avatar and post on your wall for your friends and followers to see. This step is optional and can be skipped.

Your new Avatar is created and ready to take on your Facebook and Messenger via comments, posts, and stickers. You can also export your Avatar to third party apps like Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.