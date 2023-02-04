Five books on shoe design

ABC of Footwear Technology

Author: Varun Gupta and A V Suresh

Find both practical knowledge and theoretical aspects of footwear manufacturing explained in this book. Segmented into chapters, it explores minute details of the technology through images. It aims to help readers with creating solutions for day-to-day production situations.

Shoe Material Design Guide: The shoe designer’s guide to selecting and specifying materials

Author: Wade Motawi

If you are someone who wants to be a professional shoe designer, details like selecting and specifying the right shoe material will be a necessity. This book will guide you with information needed to create classic casuals, modern athletic and high fashion footwear designs. This book complements the book ‘How Shoes are Made’, by the same author.

Sneakers: The Complete Collectors’ Guide

Author: Unorthodox Styles

This book talks about the best in collectible sneaker designs. Called sneakers, trainers, tennis shoes, or even baskets, popularity of these shoes cannot be ignored. A sneaker collector’s world includes passion for the rarest and latest designs and shoes, or reissued classics in varied colours and materials. This guide that has more than 500 colour photographs, showcases more than 180 sneaker designs, which have been noticed for their unique designs and features. It mentions classics like the Converse All Star to the latest Nike Air technology and also forgotten styles that are no longer manufactured.

The Science of Footwear

Editor: Ravindra S Goonetilleke

This book brings together high-quality and state-of-the-art contributions from designers, bio-mechanists, ergonomists, engineers, podiatrists, and scientists from industry and academia. It offers a deep understanding of technology and techniques involved in design and development of shoes. In this page-turner, you will find aspects of design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of footwear. You will not only find most aspects of product design here, but also how the footwear industry meets the needs of modern and tough customers. From mass production to personalisation and mass customisation, several concepts are explored here.

Leather and Shoe Finishing

Author: R D Singh

In this book, you will find aspects of the finishing department of the leather and footwear industry like importance of working procedures, applications, quality control and quality inspection. These inputs have been gathered from both the organised and unorganised sectors.

*Available online