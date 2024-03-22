Five-day arts festival kicks off

Organised by Artistes’ Introspective Movement (AIM), the festival kicks off with a jugalbandi concert featuring flautist Ronu Majumdar, veena player Suma Sudhindra, mridangam artiste B C Manjunath and others. It will be followed by a Karnatik vocal performance by Abhishek Raghuram and his troupe. Hindustani vocalists Sangeetha Katti, Venkatesh Kumar and Bhuvanesh Komkali are some other noted performers.