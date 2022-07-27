Five makeup trends that are ruling this season

Ensure that your makeup is always on point with these stellar tips from celebrity makeup artist Triptii Rastogi. Here are the top five makeup trends for you to check out.

Minimal makeup

This year has been about minimal, subtle makeup and looks. From actresses such as Alia Bhatt and Patralekhaa wearing minimal makeup at their weddings to celebrities opting for subtle, bare minimum products for their public appearances, "less is more" has been the cue.

"The idea is to look natural but to enhance your best features," said Rastogi. "Opt for a radiant base and flawless skin."

Glass skin

Inspired by Korean makeup, glass skin has become a timeless trend. Makeup artists try to achieve a look that's lustrous, youthful, and radiant, with a distinct sheen.

Exfoliation, toning, moisturising and using a serum and masks are essential for achieving a clear, glass-like sheen. "Hydrate the skin well and prep it before applying makeup."

Duochrome eyes

Bold, neon eye makeup in duochrome, or a blend of two different colours on the lids, sculpts the eyes and creates depth.

"Gone are the days of the cut crease and single-tone colours. Bright hues and duochromes are hugely popular this season," said Rastogi. "Use two colours on the lid and define with an eyeliner. Use false eyelashes and mascara to amp up the vibe."

Rosy blush

Healthy, rosy cheeks are back in trend. A pink or red blush gives your face a youthful look and sculpts the cheekbones.

Rastogi suggests using a liquid blush and blending it with an under-eye concealer for a seamless, natural, blushed look. She adds, "You can also apply a hint of blush to the tip of your nose and blend it in for more definition to the face."

Overlined lips

Now that mask mandates are a little more relaxed, the focus is back on lipsticks.

Overlined lips give an illusion of fuller, plumper lips and add depth and definition to your look by creating shadows.

Draw just over your natural lip line with a darker shade to give shape to your pecker. User a lighter shade of liner to draw further into the lips. Then use a glossy lip tint matching the lighter shade to fill in your pout. Rastogi recommends concealing the upper corner of your lips for a fuller look.

(Sanjana Chawla is a freelance journalist who writes about women, society, culture, lifestyle and entertainment)

