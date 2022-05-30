Food for your mood: Serotonin-rich foods that can keep you happy

"We are what we eat."

These words are more meaningful than we think. The food we eat influences how our body and mind function. Consuming nutritious meals and incorporating certain foods can help our systems release happy hormones.

"A balanced, comprehensive diet with a blend of macro and micro-nutrients can help you achieve holistic health," said Rittika Jain, founder and consultant nutritionist at Diett It Up to DH.

Here are some nutritionist-approved foods that you must incorporate into your diet!



Credit: Pixabay



Fruits and vegetables

"Consumption of raw fruits and vegetables provides an overall feeling of positivity, life satisfaction and fulfilment," said Jain.

Eating different coloured fruits and vegetables will boost your mood and help you combat stress as they contain various nutrients and antioxidants.

Jain recommended: As bananas have potassium and vitamin B in them, they are essential for the production of serotonin.

Blueberries are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants that promote brain function and lower blood pressure.

Avocado is rich in potassium and vitamin B, which help reduce the physical effects of stress.

Sweet potatoes rich in vitamin C and potassium help lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol.



Credit: Pixabay



Seeds and Nuts

Seeds and nuts are nutritionally rich and are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, healthy fats, and protein. Jain suggested munching on:

Pumpkin seeds are rich in potassium and zinc. They help regulate the electrolyte balance and reduce blood pressure.

Brazil Nuts are high in selenium, and they may improve one's mood by reducing inflammation in the body.

Flaxseeds and walnuts are rich in omega-3 and are a great source of nutrients for vegetarians.

Almonds and pistachios are a must-have for a healthy heart, as they reduce body's response to everyday stress of life.



Credit: Pixabay



Herbal Teas

Herbal teas have calming properties. Easy and simple to make, Jain suggested trying these following teas:

Moringa is an adaptogen, i.e. a unique set of plants and herbs known to improve the body's ability to adapt to stress and fatigue. It also helps in the production.

Chamomile reduces inflammation and promotes better sleep. The aroma of chamomile is also known to have calming effects.

Matcha powder is rich in L-theanine, a non-protein amino acid. This drink has powerful stress-relieving properties and is a better source of amino acids than other types of green tea.



Credit: Pixabay



Fermented Foods

According to Jain, eating fermented foods packed with beneficial bacteria called probiotics helps deal with anxiety. Since these foods interact with gut bacteria, they directly affect and uplift our mood.

Yoghurt is an excellent source of protein, vitamins, and calcium, and this popular fermented product increases the levels of mood-enhancing neurotransmitters in the brain.

Kimchi is fermented and rich in probiotics, and it helps maintain memory, keeps away infections, and increases the level of serotonin in our body.



Credit: Pixabay



Seafood and eggs

In addition to fruits, vegetables and nuts, consuming a Mediterranean diet ensures an adequate seafood intake.

"Such a diet is known to have all key components beneficial for mental health," said Jain.

It ensures a steady supply of nutrients associated with lower stress, anxiety and burnout. Jain suggested consuming the following:

Fish such as salmon, mackerel and sardines are rich in omega-3 and vitamin D and are good fat sources.

Whole eggs are nature's multivitamin. They are rich in choline, present only in a few foods in large quantities, and protect against stress. The presence of vitamin B, folate and vitamin D reduces depression.

(Sanjana Chawla is a freelance journalist who writes about women, society, culture, lifestyle and entertainment.)