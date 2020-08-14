Fortnite gaming app ban sets stage for 'Epic' battle with Apple, Google

On Thursday (August 13), Fortnite, one of the online gaming division of Epic Games announced 'Epic direct payment', an in-app feature for all transactions on PCs and mobiles.

However, the new feature violated Apple and Google guidelines, and also the company did not seek prior approval before releasing a feature that involves monetary transactions. Like all apps, Fortnite was also supposed to pay commission for every purchase made by customers, to the host platforms-- Apple App Store and Google Play.

The Cupertino-based company took immediate action by blocking the Fortnite on App Store.

Here's the Apple press statement to DH

"Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users. As a result, their Fortnite app has been removed from the store. Epic enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines regarding in-app payments that apply to every developer who sells digital goods or services. Epic has had apps on the App Store for a decade, and have benefited from the App Store ecosystem - including its tools, testing, and distribution that Apple provides to all developers. Epic agreed to the App Store terms and guidelines freely and we’re glad they’ve built such a successful business on the App Store. The fact that their business interests now lead them to push for a special arrangement does not change the fact that these guidelines create a level playing field for all developers and make the store safe for all users. We will make every effort to work with Epic to resolve these violations so they can return Fortnite to the App Store.”

The sudden ban on Fortnite on Apple App Store did not go down well with parent company Epic Games. The latter started social media campaign #FREEFORTNITE and accused Apple of being anti-competitive. Further said, it is paying 30% commission for every transaction to Apple and this is the primary reason behind high cost on in-app purchases.

"Because Apple has BLOCKED your ability to update when Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 releases you will NOT be able to play the new Season on iOS. Make your voice heard with #FreeFortnite," the company said.

"Epic has taken legal action to end Apple’s anti-competitive restrictions on mobile device marketplaces. The papers are available here," the company added.

However, to its shock, Google too took down the Epic Games' Fortnite gaming app from the Play store.

"The open Android ecosystem lets developers distribute apps through multiple app stores. For game developers who choose to use the Play Store, we have consistent policies that are fair to developers and keep the store safe for users. While Fortnite remains available on Android, we can no longer make it available on Play because it violates our policies. However, we welcome the opportunity to continue our discussions with Epic and bring Fortnite back to Google Play," Google spokesperson said to DH.

As per the latest report, Epic Games is all set for a big battle with the tech giants-- Apple and Google. It remains to be seen who will blink first or this will set a chain reaction. Other app developers may start to ask platform owners to reduce the commission or set up a separate webpage for payments similar to Netflix, who longer allows subscription extension on the iOS platform.

DH has reached to the spokesperson of Fortnite for the official response.

