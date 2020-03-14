Gadgets Weekly: Vu, Samsung smart TVs and more

Top technology majors Samsung, Xiaomi, Vu among others, launched a new line of smart TVs, phones, and related accessories this week (March 8-14) in India.

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

New Vu Premium 4K TV series

Popular consumers electronics company Vu Televisions on March 11 launched a new line of premium 4K TV range. It comes in three sizes - 43-inch (108cm), 50-inch (127cm) and 55-inch (140cm).

All the new Vu TVs come equipped with A+ Grade Panel with up 400+ nits brightness. They boast Dolby Vision & HRD 10 Support, Dolby Audio with 30W noise cancellation Speakers having DTS Virtual X Surround Sound Technology.



The new Vu smart TV series launched in India (Picture credit: Vu Televisions)



They come with bezel-less design, VOD Upscaler, Cricket Mode along with the latest Android 9.0 pie, which promises to the delightful viewing experience.

Underneath, they come with a64-bit Quad-Core Processor and 2GB RAM that allows for smooth operations at all times. The new generation 4-Core CPU with a powerful GPU and 16GB of storage space. The remote-controlled comes with dedicated hot-keys for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar and Google Play, so users can easily watch their desired content at the touch of a button.

They support USB HDD or users can directly connect to a Blu-ray player or setup box with HDMI port. Users can connect to external speakers through ARC, Optical or Bluetooth. The new Vu TVs come with 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports and WiFi support.

The new range of televisions will be available on Flipkart from Rs.24, 999 onwards.

Samsung Funbelievable Smart TV series

Technology major Samsung launched a brand new line of Funbelievable smart TV Series. They come with distinctive features such as Personal Computer Mode, Content Guide, Music System, Internet browsing capabilities and many more.

Must read | Coronavirus effect: Samsung offers UV-C sanitizing service for Galaxy devices



The new Funbelievable TV series launched in India (Credit: Samsung)



With personal computer mode, users can transform the Smart TV into their own personal computer, using it for much more than just browsing. Consumers can create documents or work from the cloud for creating a school or office presentations. They can also mirror their laptop on the Smart TV screen wirelessly without an internet connection for a big screen or extended screen experience. Through the remote access feature, users can access their laptop or personal computer from any location over the internet. For example, one can access their work computer from the convenience of their home.

With the content guide, users can find their favourite movies & TV shows from among a list of curated content from India's popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLIV, VOOT, and others.

Samsung's Funbelievable smart TV series comes in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes with prices starting at Rs 12,990 and comes with a two-year warranty. The new TVs will be available at all Samsung Smart Plazas, leading consumer electronic stores and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

Ambrane BT-83 portable speaker series

The new Ambrane sports a rugged design and come with IPX6 water-and-dust-resistant ratings. Also, the cylindrical-shaped Speaker comes with a string that makes it convenient to carry around.

The BT-83 comes equipped with True Wireless (TWS) technology, which means that you can connect two wireless speakers with similar tech. It promises to offer high bass and clear treble, to deliver a powerful audio performance with 10W output. It houses a 2,200mAh battery and can play music for up to 7 hours.



Ambrane BT-83 portable speaker series (Credit: Ambrane)



It also supports hands-free calling so that you can attend calls while your phone is connected to the speaker. The speaker can be wirelessly operated within a 10-meter range. Connectivity options include AUX input, SD Card and Bluetooth.

The speaker is available in black as well as a cool Teal Blue color with leading retail and e-commerce stores in India for Rs 1,999. It comes with a 12 Months Warranty

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi's new Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max share the same design language and most of the internal hardware but different in terms of camera and charger.

The new Redmi Note 9 Pro series flaunts a 6.67-inch full HD+ resolution screen with dot-display design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD) and a massive 5,020mAh battery with fast charging capability.

The standard Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with quad-camera set-up -- 48MP+ 8MP ultra-wide lens+ 5MP for macro+ 5MP depth sensor, a 16MP front snapper and a 18W fast charger in-box.



The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max series (Picture credit: Xiaomi)



As far as the top-end Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is concerned, it features a quad-camera module-- 64MP+8MP ultra-wide+5MP for macro+ 5MP depth sensor on the back, 32MP on the front and a 33W fast charger in-box.

Xiaomi's new Redmi Note 9 Pro series price starts at Rs 12,999 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max starts at Rs 14,999.

Read more | Price and availability details of the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Max series phones

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.