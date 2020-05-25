Gemini Horoscope May 25, 2020

Gemini Horoscope May 25, 2020

DH Web Desk
  • May 25 2020, 14:21 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 14:21 ist
Representative image. (Photo/Pixabay)

The time has come to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Making a list of your priorities will put things in focus. It might be time to shake a leg and do a personal makeover.

  • Lucky color: Lilac
  • Lucky gem: Emerald
  • Lucky number: 3

