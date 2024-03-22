Gig workers seek better wages, employee status

Sanju (name changed) says despite working like a “racehorse”, sometimes 97 hours a week, he can’t save beyond Rs 5,000 a month. “Until last year, my company used to cover the costs of travelling for picking up and dropping orders. Now, it doesn’t pay for pick-up and pays Rs 20-30 less for drop,” he claims. Incentives come with rigid conditions which are difficult to meet. They are often given for night duty or during festivals. The least the companies can do is reimburse the fuel and bike repair costs, he says.