Google Android One Mi A3 coming soon: Xiaomi India

For the past several weeks, rumours have been rife that Xiaomi would soon bring the third generation Google Android One phone -- Mi A3--to India and now, the company's new teaser hints, the launch is just around the corner.

Xiaomi vice president (global) & managing director (India), Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter has posted a teaser video almost confirming the Mi A3 will soon hit stores. In the video, he is shown to be using a glossy Xiaomi phone. Then, he launches the Google Assistant on the mobile, asking which company is the number one mobile company in India, follows it up with another one asking which Android One model was the best seller in India in 2018. To that, the voice assistant replied Xiaomi has the top firm and Mi A2 as top mobile, respectively.



Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One teaser (video grab) on Twitter



After that, Jain asked the fans to guess when the new Android One from the house of Xiaomi would come to India. Lucky contestants who answer the correct date with hashtag #XiaomiAndroidOne and tag the company MD's Twitter ID will stand a chance to win the mystery Xiaomi phone, Jain said.

For the uninitiated, Xiaomi Mi A3 comes with a moderate upgrade over the predecessor. It is a bit similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro in terms of exterior outlook, but with a better camera. It has glossy 3D curved glass on the shell and also on the front.

Inside, it houses an 11nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core backed by 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a 4,030mAh battery with a 10W charger out-of-the-box. It also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 18W fast charging.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, the Mi A3 houses a feature-rich triple-camera, one 48MP primary sensory, 8MP wide-angle camera and 2MP depth sensor on the back. On the front, it features 32MP snapper.

Since the Mi A3 is a Google affiliated Android One series, it will be one of the first phones to get Android Q and also eligible to receive Android R in 2020 in addition to monthly security patches for three years.

Considering the fact that the most, if not all Xiaomi devices sold in India are assembled locally, the Mi A3 is likely to be retailed with cost-effective price. Depending on the configuration (RAM+ storage), it will cost anywhere between Rs 13,000 and 18,000.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One vs competition:

Once launched, the new Mi A3 will be up against the Honor 20i, Realme X, Motorola One Vision, and it may also affect its own Redmi Note 7 Pro series.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One:

Display: 6.08-inch HD+ (1560 x 720) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

OS: Android 9.0 Pie (will get Android Q later this year and Android R in 2020)

Processor: 11nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core CPU (2GHz Kryo 260 x 4 + 1.8GHz Kryo 260 x 4) with Adreno 610 GPU

RAM: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM

Storage: 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable up to 256GB via microSD card

Primary camera: 48MP rear camera (with 1/2.0-inch Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, F1.79 aperture) + 8MP (with 118-degree ultra-wide angle lens, 1.12μm pixel size, F2.2 aperture+ 2MP depth sensor (with 1.75μm pixel size and F2.4 aperture) with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and LED flash

Front camera: 32MP sensor with F2.0 aperture

Battery: 4030mAh with 18W Quick Charge fast charging

Network: Dual 4G-LTE

Add-ons: Hybrid Dual SIM (nano-SIM 1 + nano-SIM 2 or microSD), In-display fingerprint sensor, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Infrared sensor

Dimensions & Weight: 156.48×71.85×8.47 mm; 173.8g

