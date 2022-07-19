Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma

Paying tribute to the late poet, Google said that Amma is 'an Indian poet who received India’s highest literary award without any formal training'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jul 19 2022, 08:43 ist
  updated: Jul 19 2022, 10:16 ist

Google on Tuesday honoured eminent Indian poet Balamani Amma's 113th birth anniversary with a special doodle dedicated to her. 

Balamani Amma is known as the 'grandmother' of Malayalam poetry. 

The special doodle on Google is illustrated by Kerala-based artist Devika Ramachandran. Paying tribute to the late Malayali poet, Google said that Amma is "an Indian poet who received India’s highest literary award without any formal training."

Born on July 19, 1909, in Kerala's Nalapat, Amma was a recipient of numerous awards for her renowned work in poetry including Padma Vibhushan - the second-highest civilian award in India, in 1987; the Saraswati Samman - the nation's most esteemed literary award in 1995; the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1965, among others.

She published more than 20 anthologies of poetry, prose, and translations. Her well-known works include AmmaMazhuvinte Katha (The Story of the Axe), and Sandhya. Interestingly, Amma had no formal education, she was greatly influenced by her maternal uncle and his library for her poetry.

 

