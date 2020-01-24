Google I/O 2020 date revealed: Here's what to expect at annual developers conclave

Search engine giant, Google on Friday announced the I/O 2020 event date details.

Like the previous years, the company is hosting annual global developers' conference I/O 2020 in the month of May (12-14) at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in the backyard of the company's Mountain View HQ.

Google I/O 2020: What to expect

The company is expected to reveal the latest developments in the Google's services related to smart assistant for mobiles, announce beta testing time-line details for the new Android OS versions for mobiles, Wear OS for smart wearables and new tools including APK (Android Application Package) kits for software programmers community.

Google will also host special classes and interaction between its senior coding experts and registered developers.



Google I/O 2020 (Credit: Sundar Pichai/Twitter)



Also, there is a high probability of Google unveiling new hardware products including Nest smart home speakers, camera and Pixel 4a series mobiles.

Unlike the premium Pixel 4 series, the low-cost Pixel 4a will come with smooth shell, most probably made of polycarbonate-based material similar to the Pixel 3a, but there won't be dual-tone colourway.

On the back, it is expected to come with a square camera module, but unlike the top-end model, which has two sensors, the Pixel 4a will have one sensor and LED flash placed diagonally opposite to each other.

Read more | Google Pixel 4 launched, but not coming to India

For obvious reasons, there won't be any Soli radar in the Pixel 4a; instead Google will be betting on the ever-reliable fingerprint sensor on the back. And yes, Google is most likely to keep the 3.5mm audio jack on top.

On the front, the Pixel 4a is expect to flaunt a punch-hole camera in the top left corner and the rest will be a fully functional display. It is likely to sport an OLED-based screen with either 5.7-inch or 5.8-inch in size.

Under-the-hood, Google Pixel 4a is expected to house Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor with 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. There is no word on the battery capacity, but many critics and fans hope Google incorporates at least 4,000mAh cell.

