Google Pixel 4a makes global debut

After weeks of speculations, Google finally took the wraps off the much-awaited Pixel 4a mobile. Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, the company did not host any event but announced through a press note.

The new Pixel 4a sports a full-view display with a transmissive hole to hold the front camera in the top left, while the rest is occupied by fully operational screen. It has a 5.81-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2340p) OLED-based screen with a pixel density of 443 ppi (pixels per inch), 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 100,000:1 super contrast ratio, support HDR, Always-on display and comes with full 24-bit depth for 16 million colours.

on the back, the Pixel 4a flaunts square camera module with one sensor and LED flash in the top left corner and a fingerprint sensor is placed to the middle for easy access to the index finger to unlock the phone's screen. The back shell is made of polycarbonate material with Gorilla Glass 3 on top of it. The phone comes in just one colour-- Just Black.

Inside, it comes with Google's proprietary Titan M security module, 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core (2.2 GHz x 2 cores + 1.8 GHz x 4 cores), Adreno 618 graphics engine, Android 10 with Google Lens, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage and 3140 mAh battery with 18W charger support.

As far as the photography is concerned, it comes with a 12.2 MP dual-pixel camera on the back with 1.4 μm pixel width, Auto-focus with dual-pixel phase detection, Optical + electronic image stabilisation, ƒ/1.7 aperture and 77-degree field of view. It also supports 1080p at 30 FPS (Frames Per Second), 60 FPS, 120 FPS, 720p at 30 FPS, 60 FPS, 240 FPS and 4K at 30 FPS.

On the front, it houses 8MP 1.12 μm pixel size, ƒ/2.0 aperture, Fixed focus, and 84-degree field of view. It supports full HD 1080p at 30 FPS , HD 720p at 30 FpS and 480p at 30 FPS.

Other stipulated features include stereo speakers two microphones, Noise suppression, Wi-Fi (dual bands: 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.1 + LE, A2DP (HD codecs: AptX, AptX HD, LDAC, AAC)7, NFC (Near Field Communication), Google Cast, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou and retail package comes with 18 W USB-C power adaptor, 1 m USB-C to USB-C cable and SIM tool.

As of now, Pixel 4a is now available for pre-order in the US on the Google Store for $349 (approx. Rs 26,252) and on Google Fi. It will be available to customers on August 20 through the Google Store, BestBuy.com, Amazon and more, as well as US carriers including Google Fi, US Cellular and Verizon.

Also, Google has announced to bring Pixel 4a 5G model for $499 (roughly Rs 37,535) along with Pixel 5 series later in the year (most probably October).

The flagship Pixel 4 was not launched in India due to Soli Radar chipset, but the new Pixel 4a will be released soon in India. DH has reached out to Google India spokesperson and is awaiting details on ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival) and price.

