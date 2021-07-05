Google removes nine Android apps that stole users' Facebook login credentials

Android's Google Play Store is a vast ecosystem housing millions of applications and are used by more than two billion active users around the world.

However, it also attracts cybercriminals to prey on naive users. In the latest instance, internet security researchers at Dr. Web have detected nine popular apps in categories such as horoscope, photo editing, junk file cleaners, app locker, fitness monitor, and other services, have been stealing users' Facebook account credentials.

The apps used to offer Facebook login-option to use their services, but in actuality, they showed fake login page to steal the Facebook user-ID and passwords.

As per the report, nine malicious apps had a total of more than 50 lakh installations around the world. Dr. Web reported the nefarious activities of the apps to Google. The latter has taken down all the bad apps from the Play Store with immediate effect and those apps are no longer available for download.



List of malware-ridden apps taken down from Google Play Store. Credit: Dr. Web



The report comes close on the heels of multiple cases of Facebook accounts being hacked around the world including India. Cybercriminals had taken over the victim's account to seek financial assistance from friends and family relatives living in far-off places. There were also cases of threat actors using the victim's Facebook photo for impersonation with the same modus operandi.

Android phone owners are advised to install trustworthy anti-virus and malware detection apps developed by reputed companies such as Kaspersky, Checkpoint, McAffe, Dr.Web, and Avast among others.

Users should also develop a habit of changing passwords at least once a month and also make sure, they don't reuse the passwords for social media or bank accounts on the phone.

Also, it's not just the common users, it is imperative for Google to improve the screening process to check malware-laced apps entering the Play Store.

