Google takes down TikTok-rival Mitron app from Play store

Popular video-sharing app Mitron app, which had gained popularity in India for its TikTok-like features, has been taken down from Google Play store.

Previously, it reported that the Mitron app was developed by Shivank Agarwal, a student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. With the 'Boycott China Products' campaign gaining pace on social media platforms over the India-China border row in the east, TikTok took a beating, as millions of people put negative posts and gave bad ratings on the Google Play store's app review section.

During this period, Mitron became the best alternative to the TikTok and within a month of making the debut on Play store, it garnered more than 50 lakh installations.

However, the euphoria was short-lived as the Mitron app was reported to be a rebranded version of a Pakistani app TicTic.

Apparently, Mitron was not actually created any IIT student as such, but by some shady company dubbed as ShopKiller. The latter bought the app source code understood to be of TicTic app from a Pakistani company Qboxus for a meager $34 (around Rs 2,570) on the CodeCanyon platform.

Even the official Mitron app webpage link given in the Play store led to a blank page raising concerns over the company's genuineness.

Now, Google has confirmed to Deccan Herald that it has suspended Mitron from Play store for policy violation.

Mitron app offered the same features as the TicTic and had neither original value nor uniqueness in terms of user experience.

"We don't allow apps that merely provide the same experience as other apps already on Google Play. Apps should provide value to users through the creation of unique content or services," Google says on the company's official developer policy website.