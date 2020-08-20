Google's Gmail service down in India, select global regions

Google's popular Gmail service is facing downtime in most parts of India and select international regions.

Several Gmail users in India are not able to send messages and is mostly affecting the ones with files attached to the mail.

As per the latest heatmap on the Downdetector website, the Gmail service is affected throughout India, Europe, the west coast of the US, and the east coast of Australia.

Google has responded to the complaints on its official G Suite Status Dashboard and says it is investigating the issue and make the next announcement once it is resolved.



Google Gmail outage heatmap. Credit: Downdetector.in



"We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 8/20/20, 1:30 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem," said Google.

It can be noted that another popular service Google Pay was also facing issues earlier this week in India. On August 18, several people complained that they could not perform transactions with the digital wallet and some even couldn't find the Google Pay on Play store.

Finally, Google fixed the issue the next day.

