Hand-painted Madhubani masks goes viral

Provided my village with a source of income, says the artist from Bihar

DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2020, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 15:53 ist
Madhubani artist Remant Kumar Mishra’s hand-painted masks went viral on social media. Credit: Twitter/ @remantkumarmish

Madhubani artist Remant Kumar Mishra’s hand-painted masks went viral on social media after an activist tweeted his work.

With the lockdown in place, the award-winning artist struggled to make a living. That is when he got the idea to use his skills on masks and sell them, according to multiple media reports

The tweet by the activist Advaita Kala helped him showcase his work. The masks are three-layers of cotton clothing with intricate Madhubani painting which Mishra is willing to sell at Rs 50 and courier it to the buyer.

Mishra, a resident of Bihar, was overwhelmed after the tweet resulted in outpouring of orders. He had to talk to almost 300 people after Kala shared his number in the tweet. 

Phone calls continued to pour in as he got busy with the completion of orders. Concerned netizens wrote, “The guy is not responding to messages and calls...How to order without communication?”

Mishra responded to the tweets saying that he was swamped and would complete all orders as soon as possible. 

The artist’s work also attracted the attention of actress Raveena Tandon who tweeted, “These are beautiful! Ordering mine now! Raman Kumar Mishra ji ,बोहोत अच्छे! (Very good).”

 

 

 

