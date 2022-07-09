Heritage Varanasi hotel gets featured in Michelin Guide

An atmospheric 210-year-old hotel in Varanasi, the Brij Rama Palace, recently featured on the Michelin Guide's experts at Tablet Hotels. The property has made it to the latest list for 2022 with some of the world's most iconic properties and accommodations.

Brij Rama Palace is a 210-year-old property located on the banks of the Ganga at Darbhanga Ghat. It was initially built in 1812 by Shridhara Narayana, the minister of the erstwhile Nagpur.

The hotel does not serve alcohol or non-vegetarian food, but according to the Michelin Guide's Tablet review, that's a small "sacrifice" to make for the experience.

"You'll arrive by boat via the Ganges, rather than attempt to wrestle with Varanasi's snarled roads, and you'll find yourself in an eclectic environment—the building was first a fort, then an aristocratic residence, and now, as a luxury hotel, its interiors span any number of eras and styles," said the review.

The hotel is a great place to take in the sights and sounds of Varanasi. Take a tour through the ghats and alleys of the ancient city and take in the spectacular evening aarti at Dasvamedha Ghat.

"The year 2022 has been great for Brij Hotels with various coveted recognitions for our properties. We are delighted that the hotel experts at Michelin Guide have acknowledged Brij Rama Palace in Varanasi," said Anant Kumar, the co-founder of Brij Hotels.

Here is a list of other heritage hotels in Varanasi steeped in history that offer a unique experience.

Taj Nadesar Palace

Taj Nadesar Palace is a magnificent palace located amidst mango orchards and jasmine fields, 6 km away from the Ganges. Filled with ancient artwork and antique furniture, the marbled corridors and grand architecture of the palace, built in 1835, make it a worthwhile visit.

Palace on Ganges

Palace on Ganges is a heritage hotel in Varanasi situated on the banks of the river. The palace is very close to tourist attractions such as Kashinath Vishwanath Temple and Assi Ghat. Enjoy the beauty of the Ganges while dining in its rooftop restaurant.

Pallavi International Hotel

Pallavi International Hotel is a three-star hotel located in the Chetganj area of Varanasi. It is housed in a historical building constructed by Maharaja Bahadur Sir Krishna Pratap Sahi in the 18th century. The palace was converted into a heritage hotel in 1984.

Hotel Surya, Kaiser Palace

Hotel Surya, Kaiser Palace, is a beautiful property in the cantonment area that is very popular for destination weddings. Built in 1818, it was a vacation home of the Nepali royals. It opened as a hotel in 1982 with eight rooms. Its manicured gardens, grand banquets and restaurant, and massive chandeliers as a few of its highlights.