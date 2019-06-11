Honor 20, 20i, Pro series launched in India

The Honor 20 series was originally unveiled with three variants-- top-end Honor 20 Pro, a generic Honor 20 and a watered down version Honor 20 Lite-- and now, the company has is finally bringing them to the Indian market.

One exception is that the Honor is retailing the Honor 20 Lite as 20i in India. It sports 6.21-inch full HD display with dot-notch design and comes with glossy glass shell on the back

Inside, it comes packed with a Kirin 710 octa-core chipset, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, triple-camera (24MP+8MP+2MP), 32MP front shooter and a 3,400mAh battery. It costs Rs 14,999 and will available on Flipkart and offline channels from June 18 onwards

On the other hand, Honor 20 Pro comes in punch-hole display form factor, wherein front-camera sits in the dedicated top left corner and the rest of the space is fully occupied by the functional screen, thus offering minimal obstruction for device owners to watch multimedia content. It comes with full HD+ resolution 3D curved display with 91.7-percent screen-to-body ratio.

On the rear side, it houses a quad-camera, one primary 48MP (with Sony IMX586 sensor), 16MP ultra-wide angle lens, 8MP telephoto sensor and a 2MP for macro shots. On the front, it houses 32MP snapper with 3D portrait lighting support.

Other stipulated features include Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, Android Pie-based Magic UI 2.0 and a 4,000mAh battery with SuperCharge capability. It costs Rs 39,999 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage).

The standard Honor 20 features almost identical design language and internal hardware as the Pro variant but differs in two aspects. It features a 2MP depth sensor instead of an 8MP telephoto lens and a smaller 3,700mAh cell. It costs Rs 32,999 (6GB RAM +128GB storage) and will available on Flipkart and offline channels from June 25 onwards.

Honor 20 series vs competition:

The Honor 20 will be up against Moto Z3 Play, Poco F1 and recently launched Oppo Reno, OnePlus 7 among others.

The Honor 20 Pro will be going head-on with OnePlus 7 Pro, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, Apple iPhone XR, and Galaxy S10 series.

The Honor 20i will be giving a stiff challenge to the Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M30 and others.

Key specifications of Honor 20i:

Display: 6.21-inch (2340x1080p) full HD+ screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

OS: Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0

Processor: Huawei HiSilicone Kirin 710 octa-core ( 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 x 4 + 1.7GHz Cortex-A53 x 4) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

RAM+ Storage: 4GB RAM +128GB (expandable up to 512GB)

Main: 24MP (F1.8 aperture) + 8MP ultra-wide angle lens+ 2MP depth camera with LED flash

Front: 32MP sensor

Battery: 3,400mAh

Add-ons: Dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS/GLONASS

Dimensions & weight: 154.8×73.64×7.95mm & 164g

Colours: Gradiant Red, Gradient Blue and Midnight Black

Price: 4GB RAM + 128GB storage- Rs 14,999

Key specifications of Honor 20 Pro:

Display: 6.26-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) all-view display with pixel density of 412 ppi (pixels per inch)

OS: Android Pie-based Magic UI 2.1

Processor: Huawei's HiSilcon Kirin 980 (2.6GHz Cortex A76 x 2 + 1.92 GHz Cortex A76 x 2 + 1.8GHz Cortex A55 x 4) with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

RAM+ Storage: 8GB RAM (LPDDR4X)+ 256GB (USFS 2.1)

Primary quadruple camera: 48MP with 1/2-inch Sony IMX586 sensor, F1.4 aperture, 4-axis Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), Laser auto focus + 117-degree 16MP Ultra Wide Angle lens with F2.2 aperture + 8MP telephoto lens with F2.4 aperture, 4-axis OIS, 3x loss-less optical zoom + 2MP F2.4 aperture camera for 4cm macro shot

Front camera: 32MP sensor with F2.0 aperture, 3D portrait lighting capabilities

Battery: 4000mAh with 22.5W SuperCharge support

Security: Face unlock and side-mounted finger print sensor

Add-ons: Dual-SIM slots, 4G-LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac; dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, USB Type C, virtual 9.1 surround sound, dual microphones, Huawei Histen 6.0

Dimensions & weight: 154.6 x 73.97 x 8.44mm & 182g

Colours: Phantom Blue and Phantom Black

Price: Rs 39,999

Key specifications of Honor 20:

Display: 6.26-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) all-view display with pixel density of 412 ppi (pixels per inch)

OS: Android Pie-based Magic UI 2.1

Processor: Huawei's HiSilcon Kirin 980 (2.6GHz Cortex A76 x 2 + 1.92 GHz Cortex A76 x 2 + 1.8GHz Cortex A55 x 4) with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

RAM+ Storage: 6GB RAM (LPDDR4X)+ 128GB (USFS 2.1)

Primary camera: 48MP with 1/2-inch Sony IMX586 sensor, F1.8 aperture, Artificial Image Stabilisation (AIS)+ 117-degree 16MP Ultra Wide Angle lens + 2MP F2.4 aperture for 4cm macro + 2MP F2.4 aperture camera for depth sensing

Front camera: 32MP sensor with F2.0 aperture, 3D portrait lighting capabilities

Battery: 3700mAh with 22.5W SuperCharge support

Security: Face unlock and side-mounted finger print sensor

Add-ons: dual-SIM slots, 4G-LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac; dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, USB Type C, virtual 9.1 surround sound, dual microphones, Huawei Histen 6.0

Colours: Midnight Blue & Sapphire Blue

Dimensions & Weight: 154.25 x 73.97 x 7.87mm and 178g

Price: Rs 32,999

