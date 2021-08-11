How Emirates shot an ad at the world's highest point

On August 5, 2021, Emirates Airlines released a 30-second ad from the 'top of the world.'

Emirates' latest advertisement generated a lot of buzz on social media as many people assumed that the advert was shot in front of a green screen and used special effects.

The 30-second advert, shows an Emirates cabin-crew member, in uniform, with boards in her hand with a message for the Emirates' flyers. When the shot zooms out, it can be seen that the woman is standing atop the tallest point of the Burj Khalifa by Emaar.

The advert also shows a panoramic view of the Dubai skyline at the end. The woman at the tallest point of the world is skydiving instructor Nicole Smith-Ludvik, who poses as an Emirates cabin-crew member, as per a report by The Mint.

The airlines has responded to the social media buzz by releasing a behind-the-scenes of the advertisement. In the BTS video, they have shown the safety precautions taken for the video.

"At the pinnacle of the building, the main protagonist had a reduced circumference space of only 1.2 metres at 828 metres high to pull off the stunt," the airline said in a media release.

"At 828 metres above ground this marks one of the highest ads ever filmed", they added.

The video was shot using a single drone and the climb took 1 hour and 15 mins from level 160 of the Burj Khalifa. The Mint also reported that the team had to scale several tiers and ladders inside a tube to reach the top.