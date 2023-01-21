How to design a meditation space

A safe space for meditation is a must for the right state of mind in today’s stressful times. Interior designers share inputs on the different elements needed to create a good meditation space.

Keep it simple

Snehal Patil, proprietor of Designspark Interiors, explains that “a meditation room should be a place where you feel complete serenity”. She recommends minimalist interiors, as a meditation room should be simple and clutter-free. “Avoid heavy furniture like big seaters, sofa sets or heavy bookshelves that occupy a lot of space. Plan the room in a way that is close to nature,” she says.

While a music player can be set up in the space, Snehal advises against other electronics. For flooring, she suggests bamboo or hardwood floorboards, which are eco-friendly. Soft-coloured ceramic tiles and marble flooring are other options.

“To mitigate distractions from outside, we can use acoustic panels on walls or thick curtains that absorb sound. Sealing microcracks in the walls will be helpful. A door sweep can help with both sound and temperature regulation by sealing the gap below the door,” she adds.

Lighting and ventilation

Dark, claustrophobic rooms are often associated with anxiety, observes Snehal. Thus, the room must let natural sunlight in and be properly ventilated.

Installing bay windows will provide a wide view of the outside world and seating arrangements can be made alongside, if required. Skylight windows on the other hand offer natural light while maintaining your privacy. “Once the sun sets, ambient or natural white LED lights work best. Warm LED lights, dimmable string lights, or dimmable lamps are other options,” Snehal lists out.

Scented candles will light up a room and provide a soothing aroma. Scents such as sandalwood, lavender, and eucalyptus help induce a meditative state that will help relax you. Snehal discourages harsh coloured lights or fluorescent and neon lights “as they will disturb your concentration”.

Colour scheme

The warmer red, orange, and yellow are associated with energy whereas blue and pastel colours are related to peace and tranquillity, says Snehal. In a meditation room, lighter tones and pastel colours are the best way to go. Earthy tones and shades of green give a sense of freshness to the room, she adds.

Decor

Green plants like crotons, succulents, or palms will help keep the room one with nature, says Snehal. Plants also have a symbolic significance and can be used as décor. For instance, bamboo symbolises growth, and the jade plant is believed to bring good energy and wealth.

A miniature waterfall or fountain can also be added. “The sound of trickling or bubbling water brings a feeling of calm and peace,” Snehal explains. A shrine can be built in the centre or a corner, so you have an element to focus on. Small bookshelves or a coffee table with books on meditation, spirituality, and nature can be added.

Location

Meditation rooms should ideally be situated where they are disconnected from busyness. S Kumanan, co-founder of an interior design company, suggests that a floor at a higher altitude, away from outside noise and with good lighting, works best.

“A balcony can be converted into a meditation room since it is spacious and offers fresh air,” he adds.

Basements may help alleviate noise but are not recommended for meditation as they lack natural lighting and ventilation. You can overcome this with ceiling windows and vents, he says.

“Just ensure that the room allows ventilation and natural light in,” says Kumanan.

Keep a few mats along with some incense to build the atmosphere. Some small paintings or sculptures that align with your beliefs can also be placed.