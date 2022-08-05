How to design a vacation home

Owning a second home is an increasingly popular trend now. A growing fascination for frequent holidays among youngsters is driving the demand for vacation homes.

Architects put the spotlight on design elements that bring a resort feel to a homely space.

Context matters

Contextual design is a must, says Subhash Saraff, principle architect with A360 Architects, Bengaluru. He illustrates, “At our Masinagudi vacation home project, the contours of the home match that of the undulating mountains that form its background”.

At vacation homes, you need ample parking space for large SUVs but you don’t want a garage that will take away from the terrain’s natural beauty, says Subhash.

“We used the slope on one end of the plot to create a subterranean garage, providing the required space, without disturbing the lovely silhouettes of the home,” he explains. Subhash adds that since the site was located near a jungle, a machan (a platform erected on a tree for watching animals) was a must.

He points out that it’s important to retain the natural feel of the landscape. “We don’t add any manicured lawns. Instead, we add more trees and plants that attract birds and butterflies,” he says.

The firm is working on an contemporary-style vacation home project in the middle of a plantation at Sakleshpur, Hassan district.

Harmony with nature

When the building comes in the way of a tree or a boulder, the layout is modified to go around the existing tree or boulder and its included in the design, says George E Ramapuram, managing director of Earthitects, Bengaluru.

Eucalyptus, teak wood, natural stone, and Mangaluru clay tiles are go-to materials, he adds. “These materials age gracefully over time. We have used upcycled wood for the switchboards, fittings, and furnishings,” says George.

While most of the natural materials used are acquired from the site, other materials are locally-sourced, he adds. “As you enter the home, you have a lush courtyard, a formal living space, and an open kitchen. The home also features our signature outdoor bathroom. The second level has a kitchen, an informal living room, and two bedrooms. The two levels are connected by a bridge with glass on both sides. The third level has an infinity pool, surrounded by lily ponds. You can see birds splashing around the lily ponds on the deck of the vacation home, using it like a birdbath,” explains George.

He also added a gazebo (a small structure that gives a wide view of the surrounding area) on the third level. The gazebo has a day bed and an outdoor dining space.

Architect Sebastian Jose of Silpi Architects, Kochi says vacation homes must not feel over-designed.

The feel of the place must dominate and not the home’s design. The landscape shouldn’t look made-up, he advises. Minimal interference with nature should be the goal. He elucidates, “If the trees are wild and overgrown then we can add a deck above the landscape to protect one from it but capture the treetop view.”

Playful touch

Kalyani Tare, interior designer of Bengaluru-based Studio Amaavi says, “A pool, a game room, space for parties, barbeque and campfire space, and a night bar are musts in a vacation home.”

The furniture layout should enable family gatherings. Keep the home spacious so kids can play around, she adds. You can also have a splash pool for children and a fishing pond.

To dial up the vacation feel, Kalyani’s colleague Nihaal Moosa says you should use indirect lighting and ambient lighting and complement it with automation.

The firm’s ongoing vacation home project is surrounded by coconut groves in Arsikere near Hassan. The design here includes an infinity pool that flows out on one side, and on that side, there is an enchanting campfire and barbeque space.

At your vacation home kitchen, you don’t need a lot of storage spaces and back-end areas — you can have an open kitchen and keep the design minimal, adds Sebastian.

Vivek Pawar of Hubballi-based Soham Architects & Interior Designers uses unique north Karnataka vernacular architectural features in his vacation home designs. One such feature is an eave (part of a roof that overhangs the walls of a building and protects it). You can watch bees and birds nest here.

The firm also has an ongoing farmhouse project at Buderasingi that features a helipad. Hilly terrain works best for vacation homes, says Vivek. At his vacation home project at Koppikar Road in Hubballi, there is a 40 feet slope, from where you can dive from the staircase landing straight into the pool.