How to set up a workstation for a small space

To set up a workstation that results in ultimate user satisfaction, one must factor in functionality, versatility and comfort. For scenarios with a space crunch, an experimental attitude can lead to innovative yet suitable design solutions for various design requirements.

A multi-functional corner

A confined space within the home that delivers a multi-use area for all the occupants can be a good start for designing a workspace. In addition, layers of details to peculiar working standards and requirements can enhance the experience.

Flexible work desks, folding details and expandable units can bring a variety of modules within the layout.

Custom shelves work like a charm

The simple idea of shelves, if played with—can allow one to curate various options to bring a personal touch to the study spaces. Sleek shelves and study tables with minimal storage can make your workspace visually free yet functionally appropriate. They also offer the perfect opportunity to add personal collections and act like displays of personalities within your rooms. Often appreciated as just a showcase of collections, built-ins in various proportions and shapes can allow one to explore materials to create an interactive working zone.

Extendable allure

For confined spaces, dressing units or television cabinets extended into a workstation can undoubtedly create a continuous visual character to your interiors. Choosing the perfect armchair and a complementing mood board can differentiate yet blend your workstations with the entire living area. For unusual layouts, dining tables or bar counters can double up as small working units for hot-desking activities.

Significance of the greens

A workstation placed on a semi-open balcony or a terrace deck is the perfect way to connect to nature while performing the daily hustle. The addition of smaller pots of plants and ferns can add value to the entire ambience and create a healthy working environment.

(Rahul Mistri is the Principal Designer at Open Atelier Mumbai, a national and international award-winning multi-disciplinary design studio.)