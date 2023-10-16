Explained | How your diet affects your skin

For instance, two studies found that consuming about 3 tablespoons per day of tomato paste, which is high in an antioxidant called lycopene, protected the skin from sun damage; and there’s some evidence that other plant-based compounds — such as those found in colorful fruits and vegetables, tea, dark chocolate, and certain herbs and spices including cloves, cinnamon and mint — may offer a similar defense, though consuming them doesn’t replace the need to wear sunscreen, Katta said.