Huawei Y9 Prime with pop-up camera debuts in India

After weeks of teasing, Chinese mobile-maker Huawei finally launched the Y9 Prime (2019) series in India on Thursday.

The new Huawei Y9 Prime costs Rs 15,990, making it the most affordable phone with a pop-up camera. It boasts 16MP AI (Artificial Intelligence) front snapper, which offers real-time image optimization in eight seconds and also can intelligently adjust the intensity. It also comes with an extra glass lens to absorb more light to enhance the resolution and contrast to capture better images.

On the back, Huawei Y9 Prime flaunts triple shooters- 16MP (F1.8) + 8MP (F2.4) + 2MP (F2.4) offering portrait mode, HDR, full HD video recording and more. Both the front and rear-side cameras can capture 3D portrait image and the user can edit it with studio-quality lighting effects in the phone, the company claims.

Under-the-hood, it comes with Huawei's proprietary HiSilcon Kirin 710F octa-core processor backed by 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1 OS and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

As part of the launch campaign, the company offering lucrative incentives. Prospective Huawei Y9 Prime buyers, who pre-book the device on Croma, Poorvika and other authorised retail outlets starting from August 5, they get a combination of Huawei Sport BT headphones and 15600mAh powerbank worth Rs 4,598 free.

Furthermore, Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 users are eligible to get Rs 2,200 cashback and 125GB additional 4G data. They can be redeemed by recharging their SIM with Rs 198/Rs 299 currency on Reliance Jio app.

Huawei Y9 Prime vs competition:

The new Huawei Y9 Prime will be up against popular Samsung Galaxy M40, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Motorola One Vision, and Honor 20 Lite, among others.

