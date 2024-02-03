‘I am a content creator at heart…’

With a lot up his sleeve including extensive tours and singles in south Indian languages, Abby, who splits his time between Toronto and Mumbai, promises that 2024 will see him continue working on interesting collaborations. “In our profession, it’s very easy to get into our own space. But I just love working with other artistes and am a true content creator at heart. I just love creating and at any given point, I have a thousand ideas running in my head. I even consume social media content in most of my free time,” he admits.