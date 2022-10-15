Shift from target-driven contraception policies

Shift from target-driven contraception policies

Only 4% of men use condoms, 3% of women use IUCDs, 2% use pills and 0.5% use injectables

Varsha Gowda
Varsha Gowda, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 15 2022, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 01:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

State governments generally set targets to encourage the adoption of temporary contraceptive options.

Temporary contraceptive methods available at the primary health centre (PHC) level include oral contraceptive pills, injectables and Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUCDs). 

“These targets are not meant to have coercive outcomes,” explains Dr Chandrika B R, Mission Director, National Health Mission. The goals are aimed at keeping maternal and infant mortality rates low, by encouraging gaps between childbirths. 

Despite these strategies, the use of temporary contraceptive methods remains low.

Only 4 per cent of men use condoms, 3 per cent of women use IUCDs, 2 per cent use pills and 0.5 per cent use injectables. 

Myths and misinformation about modern methods of contraception have also dissuaded many women from adopting them. 

“Many women in our wards fear that they will gain weight if they take the oral contraceptive pill. Others are scared that IUCDs will cause infections and tearing of the womb,” explains Rathnamma*, a nurse.

Changes in appearance due to hormonal side effects, and the corresponding backlash from families also keep women from opting for less invasive, reversible options.

 

(*Name changed to protect privacy.)

Contraceptives
contraception
Specials
Karnataka News

