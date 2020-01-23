iQoo to enter India with 5G-ready phone in Feb 2020

China-based iQoo is all set to foray in to the Indian market next month with a flagship mobile.

iQoo (abbreviated form of the company's moto: I Quest On and On) made its debut in China in February 2019 and since then, it has steadily grown its market share. Now, it has set its eye on India, the world's fastest growing mobile business arena and also the second biggest market.

It plans to kick off its India debut with a bang by launching a premium phone (unnamed), which is touted to boast Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset,a first in the country in 2020.

Furthermore, iQoo phone is said to come with 5G modem. It can be noted that the necessary infrastructure for such high-speed cellular connectivity is not ready in India and more over, the union government is yet to begin the 5G spectrum auction.

But, to be fair, the upcoming iQoo phone will be 5G-ready. Whenever it becomes available in India, consumers will be able enjoy peak internet speed up to 5Gbps to 10 Gbps. This means users can download 4K resolution multimedia contents with sizes 8GB or more can be in just a few seconds. Also, consumers can enjoy HDR video content on media streaming apps without any buffering.

“We see extreme potential in the premium segment smartphone market in India and have deep-dived to understand the gap that the consumers face in this segment. We understand very closely that there is an increasing demand for performance delivery devices and smooth smartphone experience, be it using multiple apps, downloading heavy files or just social media. Consumers today look for power-packed performance, and that is exactly what we offer,"Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing – iQOO, said in a statement.

Besides the Qualcomm's new chipset and 5G network support, the device is said to boast robust performance capabilities in terms charging, gaming, and design department, providing phone phonetics uninterrupted content consumption, the company claims.

Apple is also slated to bring 5G iPhones later this year in the Fall (September 2020), but may limited to regions where 5G infrastructure is in place such as the US, select European and Asian markets such as the UK, South Korean, among others.

