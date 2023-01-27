It’s a dolls’ world

Pink charm

This dollhouse in pink, comes with seven accessories including a canopy bed, couch and bathtub. It has three levels and four rooms. The kit includes stickers for customisation.

Accessories galore

Here’s a dollhouse fit for Barbie dolls, which has more than 75 accessories. It has indoor and outdoor play areas, a working elevator, party room with a DJ booth, a second-story slide, among other features. It comes with sound effects, songs, and four light settings.

Cute chalet

Made from recycled rubber wood, this dollhouse is a chalet replica.

Pullalong house

The pull-along dollhouse from KidKraft comes with a 10-piece lifestyle accessory set. It has six rooms and two levels.

Villa style

This handmade wooden villa style dollhouse comes with an LED light, and plants and ornaments that are quite realistic.

Simulation toy

This simulation dollhouse from Rajbharticrafts is made of wood, and comes with furniture.

Spacious den

This wooden dollhouse from Robotime comes with a 28-piece accessories set, five rooms, and a balcony.