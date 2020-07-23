KaiOS gets Google Lens for text translation

Search engine giant Google announced that it will be integrating features from Google Lens into Google Assistant on KaiOS, thereby allowing users to use Lens to read, translate and define words. Google Lens, which could earlier only recognise and map images the camera captured with images that came up on Google search, can now be pointed at the real-life text to be read-aloud and translated into more than 100 different languages.

"We brought these Lens capabilities to Google Go, so even those on the most affordable smartphones can access them. Today we are extending this capability to the millions of Google Assistant users on KaiOS devices in India," said Google.

To access this feature, the user will need to wake the Assistant by long-pressing the center button on the device’s home screen. The user can then point the camera at a real-life text like a product label, street sign, or document. The Assistant will proceed to read the text out-loud in the user’s preferred language or translate to another language.

It is currently available in English and several Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, and Tamil, and will soon support Kannada and Gujarati as well.

As of now, KaiOS is the third biggest operating system worldwide, surpassed only by Android and iOS. The credit largely has to go to the JioPhone, which costs less than Rs 1,500 in India. It is the top five best selling feature phones in the market.

Here's how Google Lens work on KaiOS phone

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.