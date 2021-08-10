Leo Daily Horoscope - August 10, 2021

Leo Daily Horoscope - August 10, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 10 2021, 00:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2021, 00:45 ist

Try to curb your impulsive nature today. You are generous to a fault, but be prudent too. By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now.

Lucky colour: Lavender    

Lucky number: 8

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Leo Horoscope
Horoscope 2021
Horoscope

What's Brewing

Citrus and fruity: Nagaland coffee brews hope on hills

Citrus and fruity: Nagaland coffee brews hope on hills

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

8-yr-old Hindu boy charged with blashphemy in Pakistan

8-yr-old Hindu boy charged with blashphemy in Pakistan

Will Prithviraj's 'Kuruthi' live up to expectations?

Will Prithviraj's 'Kuruthi' live up to expectations?

Want to know what it's like on Mars? NASA to the rescue

Want to know what it's like on Mars? NASA to the rescue

5 bitter football 'break-ups' akin to Messi and Barca's

5 bitter football 'break-ups' akin to Messi and Barca's

Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?

Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?

 