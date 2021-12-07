Leo Daily Horoscope - December 7, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. This is a good time to clearly see what may have been preventing you from achieving your goals.
Lucky Colour: Apricot
Lucky Number: 6
