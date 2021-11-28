Leo Daily Horoscope - November 29, 2021

Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can’t trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 6
