Libra Daily Horoscope - December 2, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Say no to get-rich-quick schemes and 'promising opportunities'. A good friend may not deserve your trust. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 2.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
$21,000 dropped in street and returned in Switzerland
Farmers use solar-powered fridges to keep food fresh
Tomato, onion growers in tears as prices fall in K'taka
Principal accused of harassing teacher wearing legging
England 1st team to score 500 on Day 1 of a Test match
Migratory birds bring ‘message of peace’ to Kashmir
India's Bishnoi community: The original eco-warriors