'Look between keyboard letters' trend sparks meme fest, irks some users

A new trend has taken internet by a storm with thousands of users making memes over it while others getting irked by the same.
The meme asks users to look between certain letters on their keyboard to decode the meaning behind the letters.
"Look between T and O on your keyboard" memes have topped the trend list on social media platform 'X'.
India Today reported that the trend actually began with a meme that was shared in 2021 on 4Chan, a simple image-based bulletin board where people post pictures and comments anonymously. The meme featured an anime character named Yui, letters between T and O.
Three years later, this sparked a new meme fest with users asking each other to look between H and L on their keyboards, resulting in the letters J and K which is an abbreviation for the term 'Just Kidding'.
While some users got irked by the 'bizzare' trend, many others hopped on the trend and made numerous memes over it.
Let's take a look at the memes that followed:
The following meme from the Bollywood movie Golmaal has reached over 9 million views.
look between Y and P on your keypad. pic.twitter.com/v9klSewlKS— Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) April 23, 2024
Various brands, companies like Swiggy, Tinder, Netflix also contributed to the trend with their respective memes
look between Y and O to know who needs to go on a date together 👀— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) April 23, 2024
Who should be going out together this weekend? 🥰— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 23, 2024
Look between Y and O on your keyboard 👉👈 pic.twitter.com/hCLwhJynjL
Even Delhi Police used the meme to raise awareness about using phone while driving
If you look at your keyboard while driving, the thing between Q and R will meet you with a challan.#RoadSafety @dtptraffic— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) April 23, 2024
Guinness World Records' post has crossed over 95 million views
Applicant: "I want to break the record for the longest time without sleep!!"— Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 23, 2024
Us: Look between T and U on your keyboard
'10 crore W ke neeche!' A user featured the movie Dhamaal in a meme
Reactions of irked users
A user posted a video implying annoyance with the trend.
If i see one more tweet in my TL asking to look between this and that pic.twitter.com/QnFwVdCygA— 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐨 (@SergioCSKK) April 24, 2024
Play Station UK also reacted to the trend with the following video
"On your keyboard look between-" pic.twitter.com/aMCi0LXOpj— PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) April 24, 2024
A user reacted to trend saying, "Please stop."
Please stop. I don’t want to look for letters between letters.— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) April 24, 2024
A user expressed annoyance with the trend by the sharing the following video
“Look between _ and _ on your keyboa-“ pic.twitter.com/7Ss90CS6L6— CBM Shots (@CBMshots) April 23, 2024