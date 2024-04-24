JOIN US
'Look between keyboard letters' trend sparks meme fest, irks some users

The meme asks users to look between certain letters on their keyboard to decode the meaning behind the letters.
Last Updated 24 April 2024, 13:22 IST

A new trend has taken internet by a storm with thousands of users making memes over it while others getting irked by the same.

The meme asks users to look between certain letters on their keyboard to decode the meaning behind the letters.

"Look between T and O on your keyboard" memes have topped the trend list on social media platform 'X'.

India Today reported that the trend actually began with a meme that was shared in 2021 on 4Chan, a simple image-based bulletin board where people post pictures and comments anonymously. The meme featured an anime character named Yui, letters between T and O.

Three years later, this sparked a new meme fest with users asking each other to look between H and L on their keyboards, resulting in the letters J and K which is an abbreviation for the term 'Just Kidding'.

While some users got irked by the 'bizzare' trend, many others hopped on the trend and made numerous memes over it.

Let's take a look at the memes that followed:

The following meme from the Bollywood movie Golmaal has reached over 9 million views.

Various brands, companies like Swiggy, Tinder, Netflix also contributed to the trend with their respective memes

Even Delhi Police used the meme to raise awareness about using phone while driving

Guinness World Records' post has crossed over 95 million views

'10 crore W ke neeche!' A user featured the movie Dhamaal in a meme

Reactions of irked users

A user posted a video implying annoyance with the trend.

Play Station UK also reacted to the trend with the following video

A user reacted to trend saying, "Please stop."

A user expressed annoyance with the trend by the sharing the following video

(Published 24 April 2024, 13:22 IST)
