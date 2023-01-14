Magenta allure, ah!

Energising, electrifying and empowering — there is something about magenta in the swish of silk, flowing taffeta and satin, resplendence of velvet and the rush of nets and organza, which is making it rule the fashion circuit in 2023.

Call it luxury in motion. Actress Priyanka Chopra attended a Bvlgari event, dipping into the Magentaverse with her grand, flowing ensemble. The colour brings in emotional wellness, with the vibrance of red and the flush of pinks, and is fast dipping into décor palettes of restaurants, quirky accessories and a splash out of ensembles. A plush move up from the humble, radiant magenta bougainvillea that lined our gardens while growing up.

From wrap knit dresses to co-ord sets to slit maxis and lehenga cholis, there’s a lot to choose from in the colour.

“It is a vibrant colour that brings in a great deal of vivacity, and is the right amount of celebration-ready brightness to look both glamorous and sophisticated,” says fashion designer Ridhi Mehra. The best textures to wear it include silk, satin, organza and cotton, she adds.

Ridhi has brought in peplum tunics teamed with shararas, 3D floral motifs, sequins, bugle beads, feather detailing on hems, overlay jackets, embroidered belts, kimono capes, cuff sleeves and skirt-shirt sets to celebrate the vivacity of the colour.

Fashion designer Kaveri Lalchand of Couture by Kaveri brings in the magic of pure linen in drapes and silhouettes inspired by natural beauty. The contemporary cuts in magenta arrive in drapes blended with silks and organzas, and metallic threads. “Handprinting and embroidery elevate the beauty of the colour, with the edging, fringe, lace and tassels that brings it all together in a feminine touch,” she says.

“Though magenta is being hailed as the colour of the year, our magentas reside in the softer end of the purple family, composed of soft lilacs, mauves and lavender. Hues from this end of the spectrum exude a sense of peace, calm and tranquillity; also linked to the highest of the seven chakras in the yogic arena: the Crown Chakra or Sahasrara,” she adds. These colours can be worn by women and men alike. “Not only are they soothing to the eye but also boast a sense of confidence to the wearer,” notes Kaveri.

Sumeer Kaur’s Lashkaraa creations come complete with shimmer and sequins in shades ranging from pastel pinks to effusive rani pinks. “From a simple nine-yards of textile to pleated playfulness, ruffled radiance, and embellished elegance — saris have not once lost their charm. They have only become more enticing with the splash of magenta,” she says, having brought in the run of the colour in her latest collection.

“The saris embody the spirit of the modern woman in all her independence, and ferocity, yet knitted to tradition. I feel the jewelled magenta tone brings in a chic symbol of Indianness,” she adds. Magenta with gold spins, rich ensembles in the velvet anarkalis and gharara suits in velvet in their glamorous, festive wear are some offerings.

The colour runs through wardrobes in dark and light tones this season in flowy fits, drapes, collared necklines, ruches and ruffles. Vatsala Kothari, co-founder and designer, Aapro, celebrates the different exponents of magenta with a touch of flair and flamboyance.

“This hybrid colour between crimson, purple and pink welcomes everyone with the same verve of life. Since our design philosophy essentially revolves around crafts and colours, we try to give the age-old crafts a modern twist by creating contemporary silhouettes in modern colours,” she adds. Be it for a casual brunch or for a festive function, you can never go wrong with this beautiful shade. It is synonymous with the bold, strong and fearless in tandem with the softer feminine side of women, believes Vatsala.

Fashion designer Sakshi Astir, director of Swoon Designs, says the bright and playful magenta “can uplift your mood and bring in all the attention to you”.

“It suits all complexions and is very versatile. In the words of the immortal Elle Woods (the protagonist of Amanda Brown’s 2001 novel ‘Legally Blonde’) — “whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed”. Apart from being a power colour that even boys love to flaunt, subtle traces of magenta can bring a focal point of attention to any outfit. Clearly this colour is here to stay and rock your closet,” she observes.

Make way for the familiarity as nostalgia and magnificence come alive in pleats, ruffles, diamonds and brooches of magentas and pinks that will make their way with flamboyance into 2023, vouch designers.

Add these to your wardrobe

*Add magenta sunglasses or spectacles to sass up any look.

*Bring in the colourful touch through bracelets, shoes, or a bag in magenta.

*Men can go spiffy with a pocket square or a tie in the colour.

*A magenta lip colour will work beautifully. Remember to line lips first with a strong colour.

*Try whimsical picks in magenta, like a phone cover, brooch or wallet.