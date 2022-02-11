Make a teepee tent at home

Rather than buying a teepee aka tent house, why not make it a DIY activity this weekend? Rope in your parents and have a fun time building your own little den together.

Things you will need

Four wooden dowels or thick wooden sticks (4 to 6 feet long)

Bedsheets or any spare fabric

Drilling machine

Thick rope

Cloth pins

Process:

1. Take the wooden sticks or dowels and have an adult drill a hole in each one of them five inches away from the top.

2. Pass the rope through the hole in the first stick and make a knot ensuring the rope is taut.

3. Take a second stick and slide the rope through its hole. Now, hold the sticks up from the ground in a crisscross position. Tie the ropes around both the sticks.

4. Follow the same procedure for the other two sticks. While looping the rope around the sticks, ensure the legs are apart and sturdy.

5. Next, measure the amount of fabric required and drape the bedsheets around the frame. Fold the fabric or bedsheet and tuck it in neatly around the sticks. Pin the two loose ends of the bedsheet at the entrance using cloth pins to create the ‘door’ of your den.

6. Lay another bedsheet on the floor inside. You can now place a blanket and pillows, to make it cosy.

Disclaimer: Make the project under adult supervision.