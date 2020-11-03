Micromax unveils feature-rich In Note 1, 1b mobiles in India

After weeks of teasing, Micromax made come back to Indian smartphone with the launch of the two new feature-rich 'In' series Note 1 and 1b mobiles in India.

Among the two, In Note 1 is the top-end model. It features a glossy shell on the back with a fingerprint sensor and a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with peak brightness up to 450 nits.

Inside, it comes with 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core CPU, 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics engine backed by Android 10, LPPDDR4x 4GB, 64GB/128GB (eMMC 5.1, expandable up to 512GB storage) and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger in-box. It also features a dedicated Google Assistant button.



The new Micromax Note 1 launched in India. Credit: Micromax



As for as the photography hardware is concerned, In Note 1 boasts a quad-camera module-- main 48MP (with 0.8μm pixel size) + 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor (with f/2.4 aperture) backed by an LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP front camera.

On the other hand, Micromax In 1b ultra-budget phone. It features 6.52-inch HD+ (1600x720p) mini drop display with 20:9 aspect ratio, fingerprint sensor, Android 10 OS backed by 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core chipset, IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, LPDDR4x 2GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (eMMC 5.1) and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger.

One of the two key aspects of the new In Note 1 and In 1b is that they run pure Android 10 OS with no bloatware and also there won't be any annoying ads. They are assured of getting new major OS updates--Android 11 and 12. It should be noted that the 2GB RAM variant of In 1b comes with Google's special Android 10 Go edition OS.



The new In 1b launched in India. Credit: Micromax



Another interesting thing is that they both come with Type-C port charger and data transfer capability, which is very rare in the budget segment. Also, they come with microSD card support, and users can expand storage up to 512GB.

Micromax In Note 1 comes two storages-- 64GB and 128GB-- for Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,499, respectively. It comes in two colours-- green and white on Flipkart from November 24 onwards.

On the other hand, Micromax In 1b comes in two configurations -- 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage-- Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999, respectively. It will be available in three colours-- purple, blue and green- on Flipkart from November 26 onwards.

