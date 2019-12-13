Microsoft shows off new Xbox Series X gaming console

After months of speculations, American software giant Microsoft officially revealed the design elements and also the capabilities of the new generation Xbox Series X gaming console at the annual The Game Awards 2019, in Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles.

Internally called the Project Scarlett, the new Xbox Series X is said to come with a truckload of upgrades over the predecessor.

Microsoft has shed some light on key features coming in the new gaming device. It says Xbox Series X will support 4K at 60FPS, with the possibility of up to 120FPS. Additionally, come with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and 8K capability.

It will be powered by a custom-designed processor with the latest Zen 2 and next-generation RDNA architecture and is developed by Microsoft in collaboration with AMD.

The Xbox Series X boasts accelerated ray tracing, which guarantees a superior level of visual quality and lighting compared to any console in the market. Furthermore, it comes with Microsoft's patented Variable Rate Shading (VRS) technology, which will allow developers to get the best out of the Xbox Series X GPU and the next-generation SSD. "This will virtually eliminate load times and bring players into their gaming worlds faster than ever before", the company claims.

It also promises to deliver a high level of fidelity and immersive gaming experience over the previous console generations.

The new console also comes with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and this can enable developers to create new functionality like Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) to make Xbox Series X the most responsive console than the predecessor. Microsoft also showed off the Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II trailer, the sequel to the popular Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice developed by the world-renowned developers Ninja Theory. The company claims the new game's teaser reflects in-engine capabilities and the power of Xbox Series X.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II official trailer:

Without revealing the specifications of the new console, Xbox head, Phil Spencer said-- " Xbox Series X will be our fastest, most powerful console ever and set a new bar for performance, speed and compatibility, allowing you to bring your gaming legacy, thousands of games from three generations and more forward with you".

In the official Xbox Series X trailer, the console looks pretty neat in the raven-hued tall cuboid block and the new wireless controller with vividly colorful buttons.

Besides the new gaming console, the company also unveiled the new wireless controllers. Microsoft has refined the design language in terms of size and shape to make it more ergonomic and good hand-feel. It now comes with a new Share button to enable users to capture screenshots or game clips easily. It also has Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless-inspired advanced d-pad. Most importantly, it supports older Xbox One series consoles and Windows 10 PCs and will be part of the new Xbox Series X retail package.

Yes, Xbox Series X has backward compatibility and will support thousands of titles across four generations of gaming, including Xbox One gaming accessories, and Xbox Game Pass.

Sadly, Xbox fans will have to wait till next Christmas holiday season in 2020 to get their hands on the new generation console.

Check out the Microsoft Xbox Series X 4K trailer:

