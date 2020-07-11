Microsoft Teams update brings Together Mode and more

Redmond-based software major is set to roll out its new update with a host of value-added features to Microsoft Teams. Keeping the ongoing pandemic in mind, Microsoft’s video conferencing service has come up with a set of new features that aim to provide users with a more enhanced online experience.

A few of the new features include:

Together Mode

This feature uses AI segmentation technology to digitally place participants in a common background. The feature helps users feel more connected to other participants as well as the organization as a whole. Together mode allows up to 50 participants at a time and is great for meetings or discussions where multiple people speak.

Dynamic View

Though Together Mode offers an entirely new meeting experience, traditional video meeting facilities have also been tweaked. Labeled Dynamic View, this set of enhancements gives the user more command over their viewing platform. New controls- including the ability to show shared content and specific participants side-by-side-allow users personalize the view to suit their preferences and needs.

Reflect messaging extension

The extension allows managers, leaders, and teachers an easy way to check in on their team or students. Be it a general check-in, a status update, or even information on a change within the organisation, the Reflect messaging extension creates a more involved setting for employees. Once installed from GitHub, the extension provides questions in a poll-like format.

Live reactions

Users will be able to react nonverbally using emoticons during the course of a meeting. This allows participants to see their co-worker’s reactions without disrupting the flow of the meeting.

Cortana in Teams

Microsoft’s virtual assistant Cortana will soon be integrated with Teams. Users can use Cortana to set up a meeting, send chat messages, share files, and more with the help of this feature.

Apart from these significant changes, the Microsoft Team’s new update also includes features like chat bubbles, Microsoft Whiteboard updates, Touchless meeting experiences, and more.

The update is set to be released in phases to both Android and iOS versions of the Microsoft Teams and most probably complete in August 2020.

