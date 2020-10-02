Microsoft unveils new Surface Laptop Go, Surface X Pro

American technology major Microsoft unveiled the next-generation affordable Surface Laptop Go along with the premium Surface X Pro tablet series.

The new Surface Laptop Go comes with 12.4-inch PixelSense (1536 x 1024p) display with 148 pixels per inch, 4GB/8GB RAM (LPDDR4x), 64GB (eMMC)/ SSD- 128GB/256GB storage) 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Processor, Intel UHD Graphics card, Windows 10 Home in S mode, Microsoft 365 Family 30-day trial, firmware TPM, enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello one-touch sign-in, One Touch sign in with fingerprint reader power button (Surface Laptop Go model with 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage does not biometric sensor)HD (720p, f/2.0) camera (front-facing), Dual far-field Studio Mics, Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio, 39W Power Supply and can last up to 13 hours.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, it has multiple ports-- USB-C (1), USB-A (1), 3.5 mm headphone jack, Surface Connect port (1), Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible.

The Surface Laptop Go flaunts Aluminum top case, and the base is made of polycarbonate composite resin system with glass fiber and 30% post-consumer recycled content. It comes in Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum colors with prices starting at $549 in the US from October 13 onwards.



New Surface Pro X launched. Credit: Microsoft



On the other hand, the top-end Surface Pro X features a 13-inch PixelSense (2880x1920p) display with a pixel density of 267 pixels per inch, 8GB/16 GB RAM (LPDDR4x), 128/256/512GB (SSD), Custom Microsoft-Qualcomm SQ 1 or SQ 2 processor options, Microsoft-Qualcomm SQ 1 Adreno 685 GPU/Microsoft-Qualcomm SQ 2 Adreno 690 GPU, Windows 10 Home on ARM, Microsoft 365 Family 30-day trial, firmware TPM chip for enterprise security and BitLocker support, enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing), 5MP front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video, 10.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD and 4k video, Dual far-field Studio Mics, 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio sound and the device can last up to 15 hours of normal usage.

It has multiple ports-- USB-C (2), Surface Connect port (1), Surface Keyboard port, nano SIM ( 1 slot), compatible with Surface Dial off-screen interaction, Qualcomm Snapdragon X24 LTE modem, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ac.

It comes with sturdy casing having signature anodized aluminum with carbon composite fanless thermal cooling and it will be in Matte Black, Platinum colour finish with prices starting at $999.99. For now, it can be pre-ordered in the US.