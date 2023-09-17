Migrants struggle for dignity in cities of dreams

Of the 45 lakh labour cards issued by the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board several are bogus. We have begun a screening process to eliminate the fake cards. Now 13 lakh people have applied for several benefits including assistance for education. To increase revenue to extend benefits we will be collecting pending cess from central government projects. This will increase our funding by Rs 2000 crores two-fold of what it is currently. We will also be using a geographic information system to map construction projects starting from 2008 and reconcile it with the taxes collected to see if there is any pending amount. Santosh Lad Minister of Labour Department of Karnataka