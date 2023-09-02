Milk muddle foxes you?

Ever wondered why your tummy gurgles if you have certain foods in quick succession with milk, or mixed in with the milk? Remember, careful food combinations can better the power of your digestive system, and awry permutations can lead to disharmony in the gut.
Here is your guide to foods that must skirt clear of the white pour:
Fruits
While smoothies and milkshakes may have been the mainstay in your breakfast so far, steer clear of combining fruits with milk. Ayurveda emphasises the energies different foods bring with them and advises us to desist combining milk with fruits.
Says fitness and nutritionist Prateek Kumar, “Combining milk with acidic fruits like oranges and lemons that are rich in Vitamin C leads to coagulation of milk proteins, causing gas and heartburn due to different speeds of digestion - for the fruits as well as for the milk – that takes a longer time to digest. Sour or unripe fruits can slow digestion, trigger fermentation, and disrupt the gut balance.” No wonder then that a banana smoothie leaves you feeling full and bloated.
“Fruits with high water content should also be avoided as they dilute the enzymes present in milk. If you are lactose-intolerant, taking milk with other dairy proteins can cause a stomach upset. This is because milk is high in lactose sugar, and without the enzyme lactase, you are likely to suffer from bloating or congestion after consuming all that dairy,” explains Prateek.
Fish, radish
Mixing up milk proteins with animal protein is not a good idea. Often people throw up, or break out into a rash, or a skin allergy following the consumption of this combination. The animal protein in fish rumbles up the natural gut flora balance, owing to its heating effect. The same effect takes place if you consume milk immediately after eating radish, or even following the intake of melons and watermelons. You can get an upset stomach or even throw up.
“If milk isn’t your favourite sip, you can better its flavour compatibility by pairing it with ripe, sweet inclusions like dates. You can also opt for grains or spices (cinnamon, cardamom) that share similar pH and digestion rates with milk. Honey, with its digestive benefits, or nuts (almonds, cashews) for added nutrients, can also complement milk. Also make sure to experiment based on your personal tolerance for optimal combinations,” advises Prateek