Motorola Moto G8 Plus with triple-camera launched

Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the new mid-range smartphone Moto G8 Plus in India.

The notable aspects of the new Moto G8 Plus are feature-rich camera hardware and a massive battery. Not just that, it comes with a good design language too.

Motorola flaunts a glossy shelly with the dual-tone colourway. The Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink look visually appealing to the eyes. On the front, it sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It has tiny U-notch on top, which houses a camera for selfies and face unlock feature.

Inside, the Moto G8 Plus comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core backed by Android Pie OS with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card) and a huge 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for one and half days under mixed usage. It also comes with a 15W fast charger with the retail box.



The new Moto G8 Plus Crystal Pink colour variant (Picture Credit: Motorola)



As far as the photography configuration is concerned, it boasts triple camera module having a primary 48MP(with F2.0 aperture, Quad Pixel technology, 1.6um pixel size), a 5MP depth sensor (F2.2 and 1.12um pixel size), 16MP ultra-wide camera with 117-degree of Field-Of-View, F2.2, laser autofocus and LED flash. It also supports Night vision, 4K video recording (at 30fps), full HD video (120/60/30 fps), HD 720p (240/30fps) PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), digital zoom (up to 8x), Burst shot, Auto HDR, Timer, High res zoom, Live filter, Shot optimization, Smart composition, Auto smile capture, Cinemagraph, Portrait mode, Cutout, Panorama, Manual mode, RAW photo output, Active photos, Spot color, Best shot, Slow motion video, Timelapse video, Hyperlapse video, Electronic video stabilization, Youtube Live and Google Lens integration.



Moto G8 Plus camera details (Picture Credit: Motorola India)



On the front, it houses a 25MP snapper with F2.0 aperture and 1.8um pixel size.

Other stipulated features include 2 microphones, 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, stereo speakers with smart PA and Dolby Audio system, a first in mid-range phone segment.

Motorola Moto G8 Plus will soon be available on Flipkart in single variant (4GB RAM + 64GB storage) for Rs 13,999.

Moto G8 Plus vs competition:

Motorola's new mobile will be up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Realme X, and Mi A3 (review), among others.

