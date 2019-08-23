Motorola One Action debuts in India; price, specs

Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the new mobile One Action series in New Delhi on August 23.

The highlight of the Motorola One Action is its photography hardware. It houses feature-rich triple-camera module with an Action camera (no mention of MP count) with Quad Pixel technology, 2.0um pixel size, F2.2 aperture, and Ultra-wide FOV (Field-Of-View) 117-degree. It is backed by 12MP main camera with F1.8, 1.25um pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and a 5MP depth sensor.

On the front, it houses a 12MP with F2.0 aperture and 1.25um pixel size. It will also support face unlock security.

Also, One Action’s triple camera is touted to be the industry-first 117-degree ultra-wide action video camera, which allows users record videos holding the phone vertically and can fit four times more surrounding environment in the frame than any rival phone in the market.

"Through a unique combination of hardware and software innovation we’ve made it possible to finally film an amazing ultra-wide video while holding the phone more naturally in a vertical position. And when you play it back horizontally, you can relive all your action-packed memories in full screen. Enhanced Video Stabilization keeps things smooth, so shaky clips are now a thing of the past. Last but definitely not least, 2.0µm Quad Pixel technology delivers four times more light sensitivity for sharper, brighter videos in any situation," Motorola said.



Google services on One Action (Picture Credi: Motorola)



Motorola One Actions sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ IPS display with 21:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with 2.2Ghz Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core processor backed by Mali G72 MP3 GPU, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card) and a 3,500mAh battery with Type-C USB 10W charging capability.

The new phone is an Android One series and runs on pure Android Pie OS. It is slated to get Android 10 soon and will also be eligible to get Android R in 2020.

The company is offering Motorola One Action in Denim Blue and Pearl White colour options for Rs 13,999. Consumers can buy the phone on Flipkart from August 30 onwards.

As part of the launch campaign, Motorola will offer 3 months No cost EMI on all Credit and Debit Cards. Also, Axis Bank credit and debit cardholders can claim up to an extra Rs 1000 discount.

Reliance Jio subscribers are entitled to get up to 125GB additional data and Rs 2,200 cashback, which can be redeemed via currency recharges.

Motorola One Action vs rivals

The new Motorola One Action will be up against the popular Redmi Note 7, Samsung Galaxy M40, Honor 20i, and newly launched Mi A3 Android One, among others.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.