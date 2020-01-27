Motorola Razr to finally hit stores on this day

In November 2019, Motorola brought back the iconic Razr flip phone series with a modern avatar. The company had claimed the device would be available for purchase in the following month in December, but it had to postphone the release plan as the response for the pre-booking was too overwhelming. In a bid to bridge the gap between supply and demand. the company stopped the registration indefinitely so that it can create enough stock and only then commence the sale.

Now, Motorola Razr pre-order window is up and running at least in the US exclusively via Verizon with shipping confirmed to take off on February 14. Consumers can also buy it on authorised retail stores including Walmart on the same day. Interested people can pay the full amount $1,499.99 up front or else go for two-year (24 months) contract with $62.49 per month installment.

When will Motorola Razr come to India?

As per the official Motorola India Twitter handle, Razr is slated to be launched in India soon, but there is no specific time line details just yet.

Unlike the Samsung's Galaxy Fold, which can turn in to mini tablet with 7.3-inch screen, the Motorola Razr retains the retro clamshell exterior design, but offers wider screen.

There is no physical keypad inside and it has been replaced by an advanced full-fledged foldable screen. When unfurled, it opens into a big 6.2-inch pOLED-based (2142 x 876p) Cinemavision display with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

On the front, it has a smaller 2.7-inch (600 x 800pp) gOLED screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio. It comes handy to see call notifications and messages without the need for opening the phone.

Also, Motorola Razr has no physical crease at the partition. And, the space between the hinge holding the top and bottom panel has very less gap. This type of hinge design allows Razr to close with both sides perfectly flush, a cohesive design that also protects the main display.

To appease the retro flip phone enthusiasts the company has even incorporated a special UI theme, that transforms the tall screen to resemble a retro Moto Razr flip interface with a backlit alphanumeric keypad at the bottom and small cutout screen with thick bezel.

Key specifications of Motorola Razr:

Display: 6.2-inch (2142 x 876p) Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, 21:9 aspect ratio

Cover screen: 2.7-inch (600 x 800pp) gOLED screen with 4:3 aspect ratio

OS: Android 9.0 (Pie)

Processor: 10 nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core ( 2.2GHz Kryo 360 x 2 + 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs x 6) with Adreno 616 GPU

RAM: 6GB (LPPDDR4x)

Storage: 128GB storage

Rear camera: 16MP with F1.7 aperture, 1.22um pixel size, EIS (Electronics Image Stabilisaton), Dual Pixel autofocus (AF), Laser AF, dual LED flash

Front: 5MP with F2.0 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, screen flash

Battery: 2510mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging

Dimensions: 72 x 172 x 6.9mm (Unfolded) / 72 x 94 x 14mm(folded)

Weight: 205g

Add-ons: Fingerprint sensor, splash-proof with water resistant nanocoating, Bottom-ported speaker, 4 mics, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.0 Type-C

