Motorola showcases new true wireless charging tech

Motorola, earlier this year, showcased a prototype that could charge a phone wirelessly. But, it had just a 100 cm range. Now, the Lenovo-owned company has come up with a new generation model aptly called 'Space Charging' dock with better capabilities.

Motorola has shared the demo video on Weibo, but unfortunately, the platform's website is blocked and cannot be viewed in India.

However, the good folks at XDA Developers Forum have released the same video on YouTube giving us a sneak peek at Motorola's advanced mobile charging technology.

In the video, we get to see new upgrades to Motorola's second-generation wireless charger. The charger is much bigger than the predecessor and also, capable of powering up the phone even if there is an object in between them.

Another big improvement is the range; it is now capable of charging a phone up to three metres.

Furthermore, it can simultaneously charge four phones; this is a big step up considering the fact that Oppo, Xiaomi and other brands, who have demoed similar wireless charging tech but can only connect with just one phone.

There is no word on when Motorola plans to release the commercial variant of Space Charging dock, but it will be great if the company looks into concerns about whether this technology has any side effects on the consumer's body.

Must read | Oppo teases true wireless charging tech for mobile

Watch Motorola's new over-the-air wireless charger demo video:

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.