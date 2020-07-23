Mumbai woman's photo 'Flying Boys' shot on iPhone X wins IPPAWARDS 2020

Mumbai-born Dimpy Bhalotia has won the grand prize and also the title best photographer of the year honours at the 13th edition of iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS).

Dimpy used her iPhone X to capture the IPPAWARDS-winning photo -'Flying Boys' in Varanasi. It is the "Symbol of fearlessness and freedom. The boys were jumping off from a man-made cliff into the Ganges river to beat the hot weather during the Indian summers", Bhalotia said.

Dimpy Bhalotia did her schooling in Mumbai and moved to London to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Fashion. Later she worked in the fashion and interior’s industry for several years with popular designer brands in London, Bhalotia began exploring in street photography, and having seen the IPPAWARDS winning photo, she loves black and white medium for imaging.

"It feels like I'm shooting with my palm and understanding the true semiotics of street photography with iPhone at my convenience is a euphoria,” Dimpy noted. "Having an iPhone with me at my leisure has made it all more convenient for me and iPhone grants me that privilege to manoeuvre my craft as I like," she added.

IPPAWARDS scrutinizes thousands of photos submitted by iPhone photographers from more than 140 countries around the world. And the winners are selected by esteemed jury members in a multi-step process and The Photographers of the Year are then awarded.

Last year, Bengaluru-based Sreekumar Krishnan had received the top prize in the Sunset category at IPPAWARDS.

Sreekumar had taken the award-winning photo of the lord Ram statue with evening sky in the background.

Read more | Bengalurean wins big at iPhone Photography Awards 2019

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.